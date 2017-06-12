St. Marys native pens financial advice book

St. Marys native Ward Garner has published a “how to” book on how to identify and avoid swindlers while protecting one’s assets.

“You’re going to live a long time so you have to be a good steward with your resources because they’re all you have and you’re not getting any more,” Garner said of his 162-page back entitled “How To Protect My Million: Strategies to Identify and Avoid Swindlers.”

Born in 1962 in St. Marys, Ward is the youngest of six children. Now 54 years old, he was born to Walter and Dorothy Garner. He left St. Marys in 1980 after graduating from St. Marys Area High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for five years with the last 30 months spent in Japan.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do so I went into the Air Force and I was assigned to electronics,” Garner said. “I was good at it and earned the Air Force Achievement Medal but I didn’t like it. I wanted something a little bit more concrete and the word ‘intermittent’ drove me nuts.

“I’d fix an airplane, it’d work fine on the ground but sometimes it didn’t work so great in the air. I tried my hand at electronics and decided that that was not a good future for me.”

Garner returned to St. Marys and commuted for four years to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford before earning a degree in business management in 1989.

“When I got out of the Air Force, I had lived in Japan and had a gigantic stereo system,” Garner said. “When I went to Bradford, in 1985 when I landed in Bradford, literally half the population left Bradford the preceding five years. So I’m in a town with no jobs and I had this gigantic stereo and I believed I could use that stereo to make noise and make money.

“So that’s what I did. I was a DJ from 1985 until about 1997-98. I stopped a kid in a wedding party from punching his father, then he carried on with me and then that was it for me – I was done with that and couldn’t stand it anymore.”

After consulting his second cousin, an unemployment counselor, Garner reached out to a cousin in Pittsburgh who was a stockbroker.

“My cousin, I changed his name to protect the guilty, but he talked me into selling penny stocks in a less than moral fashion if you will,” Garner said. “After doing that for several months and not feeling good about it, I moved on and met Bill Few, who passed away eight years later in 2003, but I’ve been a part of his firm now longer than he was.”

Garner moved to a small money management firm in Pittsburgh before working at PNC Bank for a year. He has been an adviser with his current firm, Bill Few Associates, for the past 21 years.

“The old story is it’s not what you know but who you know, and as I was doing the penny stocks I became close with a few fellows and we stayed close. Basically whoever got the best gig in the future brought the rest aboard…basically networking.”

As a financial adviser, Garner decided to write the book because he had “a lot of things to say and I needed to say it.”

“Bill Few, he sold the firm for millions and later died, but he did a lot of things well and the one regret that he had at his last day was not writing the book that he had in mind,” Garner said. “He was a communicator and that means that he was on the radio for about 15 years. He’s the one who taught me that you’re not going to save the world by how much you know, however you might save a few people by helping them from themselves. That comes from us being our own worst enemies, and that’s kind of the essence of the book.”

The book provides a wealth of information including how to spot false promises, learning to say no, navigating tax problems and avoiding swindles related to aging and death.

“You’re going to live a long time so you have to be a good steward with your resources because they’re all you have and you’re not getting any more,” Garner said regarding three takeaways from the book. “You have to figure out how you’re going to be a good steward and the best two leads that I can give you are points two and three, being that you have to be a good enough steward to keep others from your money. That means you have to be a good enough steward of your resources and not be swindled.

“Then you have to dig a little bit deeper and you have to work a little bit harder and protect your resources from yourself, meaning ego. The ego will allow you to believe that you know things that aren’t necessarily true.”

The book, released in August, is available on Amazon.com.