St. Marys native Schlimm settling in at West Point

Patrick Schlimm of St. Marys was among the 1,217 new cadets who participated in Acceptance Day at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point.

On July 3, 1,249 cadets were welcomed to the academy as part of Reception Day for the Class of 2021.

They then underwent a grueling 6.5 weeks of cadet basic training, also referred to as "Beast Barracks."

This was among their first milestones as part of their 47-month cadet experience at West Point.

On Aug. 19, 2017, Acceptance Day was held for new cadets who completed basic training where many of their family and friends were in attendance for the event.

At this time the cadets were formally accepted into the USMA Corps of Cadets during the Acceptance Day Parade. No longer referred to as new cadets, they now are fourth classmen, "plebes,” for the next year.