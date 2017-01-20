St. Marys Public Library purchases 3-D printer

Photo by Becky Polaski - The St. Marys Public Library's new 3-D printer is shown in the process of printing a backpack buckle. A beard comb that was previously printed by the machine can also be seen on display.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
beckypolaski@smdailypress.com
Friday, January 20, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Weeks after borrowing a 3-D printer to provide area residents with an opportunity to experience the technology, the St. Marys Public Library now has one of its own.
Back in November the library borrowed a 3-D printer from its district center in Warren and allowed patrons to request items for printing throughout the month. The machine was so popular and demand was so high that library director Leslie Swope decided to purchase a 3-D printer for the facility when grant funding became available at the end of the year.

