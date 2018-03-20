St. Marys School District approves personnel items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.

Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are addition of new security officers, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts and resignations.

All employment recommendations are provisional for 30 days pending receipt of Act 151, clearance documentation.

Two new part-time security officers were recently hired by the district, Darren Burford and Thomas Izbinski, both retired Pa. State Police Troopers.

Each new officer's pay rate is $15/hour and they are permitted to work a maximum of 25 hours/week. They are not eligible for benefits, however they are eligible for potential raises.

They are contracted on a year-to-year basis. Both officers will report to School Police Officer John Lovett.

The new hires may begin working one weekday after receiving approval from the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.