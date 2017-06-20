St. Marys suds up with new soap store

Inside the newly opened Quail Hill Soap Company customers will find an array of handmade soaps, body lotions and scrubs along with various other offerings as part of the shop's country boutique.

The quaint shop situated at 69 Erie Avenue opened its doors on June 1. Since then the shop has received great reception by the community according to Barbara Schatz, owner of St. Marys newest downtown business.

The country boutique aspect of the shop features handmade furniture, primitive and country decor, crochet and embroidery items, handmade jewelry, candles and tarts, and home decor and boutique style clothing.