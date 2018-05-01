State House marks county anniversary

The state House of Representatives has recognized Elk County in the wake of its 175th anniversary.

On April 27, the House issued a citation recognizing the event, which fell on April 18.

On Tuesday, a copy of that citation was presented to the county at the regular Elk County Board of Commissioners meeting by Fritz Lecker of state Representative Matt Gabler's office.

The citation notes the county was founded in 1843 from parts of Jefferson, Clearfield and McKean counties and recognizes its “wealth of contributions over the years” as a “vital facet of the Commonwealth’s rich history.”

The citation passed Friday was sponsored by state Rep. Dave Reed on behalf of Gabler, who is currently deployed to Kuwait with the National Guard.

Commissioners approved three applications for liquid fuels funds. Jay Township will be using funds to oil roads for dust control, Johnsonburg will use funds toward the purchase of a dump truck and Ridgway will use funds for a loan payment for a paving project which occurred in 2016. Each municipality will receive $8,000.

Dale Anderson was approved to sit on the Elk County Planning Commission as a representative of both Ridgway Borough and Ridgway Township. Anderson's term runs until Dec. 31, 2021. The planning commission already approved his recommendation.

Bills totaling $1,574,121.44 were approved for payment.

It was noted the 67th Annual National Day of Prayer is Thursday and will be marked at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church pavilion, 871 South Michael Road, St. Marys.