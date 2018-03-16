State official talks STEM training at SMASD

Pennsylvania Department of Education Executive Deputy Secretary Dr. David Volkman made a “Schools That Teach Visit” to the St. Marys Area School District on Thursday where he met with students and staff.

He toured classrooms and the district’s SMART Lab, which is an interactive classroom space where students can explore STEM and media arts.

“Pennsylvania districts are making extraordinary progress in providing students with every tool to explore their college and career interests,” Volkman said. “Additionally, schools are aligning these opportunities to the jobs and professions that are in high demand.”

Volkman was joined by representatives from the Northwest Superintendent's Academy and the National Institute for School Leadership at the event.

After touring metal working, building construction and robotics classrooms, Volkman noted that research suggests that by 2018, the commonwealth will need to fill over 300,000 STEM-related jobs and that many employers are looking for a workforce with hands-on training.

To ensure that Pennsylvania’s workforce is prepared for the high-tech jobs that are driving the global economy, Governor Tom Wolf introduced the PAsmart initiative as part of his 2018-19 budget proposal.