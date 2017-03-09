Steelers share words of wisdom with students

At 6'8", former professional football player Wes Lyons is often looked up to, but in more ways than just in his height.

As the president of the educational development program "The Pursuit," which he developed in 2013, Lyons speaks to youth about being a role model.

Lyons was the keynote speaker during a recent special presentation where addressed the student body, faculty and staff of Elk County Catholic High School and St. Marys Catholic Middle School.

Lyons, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was joined at the event by fellow former Steeler Louis Lipps and current Steeler Chris Hubbard.

In addressing the students, Lyons stressed the key values of positivity, planning and persistence. He relayed his experience learning these values at a young age through family and football.

Being positive is something Lyons said everyone needs to work on.

Lyons shared one of his favorite quotes from Colin Powell, former Secretary of State and four-star U.S. Army general: "If you associate yourself with eagles you will learn to soar to great heights."

This quote resonated with Lyons at a time when he was associating with people who had a negative outlook on his career.

"Don't envy someone who has more because you don't know what they've been through to handle that more," Lyons added.