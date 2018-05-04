Steis to profile area athletes in summer sports series

Starting on Monday, Ridgway native and current Penn State Behrend student Nate Steis will be running a series of articles profiling athletes from the Elk and McKean county areas in The Daily Press, Kane Republican and Ridgway Record. Titled “Steis’ Summer Sports Series,” the features will appear twice each week, on Mondays and Fridays, and will continue through August.

According to Steis, the series will focus on athletes both past and present.

“I will cover their involvement in their sports, their career and some interesting facts about their personal lives,” Steis said. “It will be very flexible per story, and it will be a great way for the community to recognize area athletes.”

Steis has already reached out to roughly 10 athletes that he hopes to feature.