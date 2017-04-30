Straub Brewery among PA Wilds award winners

DuBOIS – On Thursday, a diverse group of individuals, groups, organizations, communities and businesses gathered for the Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards banquet.

Award winners made significant contributions to help grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and natural tourism in the PA Wilds by marrying economic development and conservation goals.

Among those in attendance at the event, held at the DuBois Country Club, were award winners from nine counties.

Straub Brewery in St. Marys was recognized as Best Brand Ambassador.

As an American Legacy Brewery, Straub is the oldest family-owned and operated brewery in the United States.

Straub recognized the value of the PA Wilds as a lifestyle brand and its success in revitalizing the region specifically how it has had a positive impact on the region's communities.