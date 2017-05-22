Straub Brewery provides expansion plan details

Straub Brewery unveiled extension expansion plans during Monday's St. Marys City Council meeting.

The anticipated $2 million Straub Brewery Visitors Center and Tap Room project is an upgrade and modification of facility with a targeted opening date of spring 2018.

Vince Assetta, general manager and brewmaster, explained various details of the project, specifically that the renovations will have a historical, active industrial motif, especially considering the brewery is 145 years old.

In addition to improvements to its current facility, the project also includes creation of indoor and outdoor seating, the ability to offer food service, integrated gift shop and exterior beautification and signage.

A bulk of the project revolves around a tap room, visitors center and gift shop.

Assetta said Straub Brewery has become a prime visitors destination point within the Pennsylvania Wilds region.