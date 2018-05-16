Student fundraisers benefit community

The students, faculty and staff of St. Marys Area Middle School continue to give back to the community as part of the school’s annual Day of Giving.

Now in its seventh year, the event marks the culmination of year-long fundraising efforts benefiting various charities, organizations, causes and families. It is organized by the school’s Student Council, under the advisement of teacher Dana Smith.

“Each year it is important to take the time to recognize all the ways we as a school have given back to our community and all of the wonderful projects we have done to better our school culture,” Smith said.

Student Council members, seventh and eighth grade class officers, and other students presented mock checks to organization representatives during a recent school-wide assembly.