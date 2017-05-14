Student using STEM skills in baseball
Amy Cherry
Sunday, May 14, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
Elementary Action Math Baseball teams from Fox Township Elementary and Bennetts Valley Elementary recently participated in the Pittsburgh Regional World Series at PNC Park.
The students won their classroom tournaments and were part of 64 students who made it to the World Series.
"This is an amazing program offered by the Pirates and we love teaching it," said Shannon Eckels, Fox Township fifth grade teacher.
The program promotes higher order science, technology, engineering and math skills (STEM).
