Student video contest highlights manufacturing

RIDGWAY – Students from 11 schools throughout Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties were in attendance at the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video awards competition held Tuesday evening at Ridgway Area High School.

The student teams were joined by representatives from 11 regional businesses which each school worked with, along with students' parents.

Now in its second year, the contest is open to students in seventh and eighth grades.

As part of the project each school was assigned a specific company in their area to feature in a video highlighting the manufacturing industry. Each group was led by a teacher/coach in their school.

Students conducted interviews with numerous employees and administration about their daily duties at the plant in addition to gathering video footage of various plant operations.

Eric Wolfe, Horizon Technology Inc. president, acted as emcee for the event.

"You have all invested an enormous amount of time and energy," Wolfe said.

Out of the five area schools that entered, Kane Area School District earned the second place Viewers Choice Award for their collaboration with Dangelo's Custom Built.

The winning included Wyatt Johnson, Jonathan Mishic, Jillian Watts, Lily Williams and Nathan Wilson. They were led by their teacher/coach Jeannine Kloss.

As part of the viewers choice award the public had the opportunity to cast votes for their favorite video from March 5-7. This year over 30,000 votes were cast.

The number of votes cast between Kane and Oswayo Valley was so close organizers chose to present two Viewers Choice Awards. Oswayo Valley claimed the top Viewers Choice Award.