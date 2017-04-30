Students assist with Arbor Day tree planting

A sunny spring day provided the perfect backdrop for the City of St. Marys annual Arbor Day tree planting at Benzinger Park.

On Thursday afternoon, fifth grade students from St. Marys Catholic Elementary School gathered for the ceremony along with St. Marys Shade Tree Commission members Gail Shturtz, David Larkin and Cly Hornung. They were joined by St. Marys Mayor Bob Howard.

State Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) recollected frequently visiting Benzinger Park as a child while visiting with family as well as running cross country meets at the park. He noted how he has observed the improvements made at the park throughout the years.

"You will get to see how it grows in the next 10, 20 and 30 years and how it thrives throughout your lives just as you do," Gabler said.

He added the students will always remember the day they planted the tree.