Students celebrate reading with school-wide project

Elementary students across the St. Marys Area School District recently completed the One School One Book initiative aimed at promoting reading to local youngsters and their families.

Throughout February and March, students and teachers at South St. Marys Street, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools spent one month all reading the same book, "The Mouse and the Motorcycle" by Beverly Cleary.

"The idea is for students to read with their families," explained Lori Jordan, elementary school librarian.

To kick off the program, students at Fox Township and Bennetts Valley schools were treated to a special assembly highlighting the theme of the book.

Principal Karen Lucanik donned a mouse costume and rode into each school's gymnasium on a motorcycle driven by Jake Means, an employee of DuBois Harley-Davidson who provided use of a Softail Heritage Classic motorcycle.

Lucanik unveiled the name of the book at the assembly. Posters hanging throughout the buildings included clues for students to help them guess the title.

Students were assigned to read one chapter each night at home with their families. A trivia quiz was given every other day with special prizes awarded to three winners.

As a school-wide project, each student at Bennetts Valley was provided a copy of the book by the Parents Teachers Organization which purchased 110 books for the school. At Fox Township, each family was provided a book.

Teachers received a packet with activity ideas for at home and in the classroom to use during the project.

At the assembly, six students – one from each grade level – were chosen to have their photo taken with the motorcycle while wearing mouse ears or a cheesehead hat.

Following the unveiling of the book, students learned bike safety tips from DuBois Harley-Davidson employee Dave Herzing along with Means. They also fielded a variety of questions from students about the topic.

South St. Marys Street Elementary completed their project in February, starting on the 100th day of school and continued through Read Across America Week.