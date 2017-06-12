Students create legacy with historic mural

Situated inside the front doors of Bennetts Valley Elementary School is a new mural depicting the history of Bennetts Valley designed by Andy Yost's third grade class.

During a recent unveiling, classmates were on hand along with family and school staff as they packed the school's small lobby.

"This mural will be a legacy for students," said Bennetts Valley Principal Karen Lucanik.

Lucanik provided an explanation of the project during the ceremony, noting the school enthusiastically embraced the project.