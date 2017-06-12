Students create legacy with historic mural

Photo by Amy Cherry - Bennetts Valley Elementary School third grade students are shown in front of a mural they helped design as part of a partnership project with the Elk County Council on the Arts.
Monday, June 12, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Situated inside the front doors of Bennetts Valley Elementary School is a new mural depicting the history of Bennetts Valley designed by Andy Yost's third grade class.
During a recent unveiling, classmates were on hand along with family and school staff as they packed the school's small lobby.
"This mural will be a legacy for students," said Bennetts Valley Principal Karen Lucanik.
Lucanik provided an explanation of the project during the ceremony, noting the school enthusiastically embraced the project.

