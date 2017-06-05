Students offer commencement speeches

St. Marys Area High School's Class of 2017 student speakers Salutatorian Zachary Dickey and Valedictorian Michelle Bauer offered their final thoughts on the class's high school career during the school's recent commencement ceremony.

"Many thanks are in order," Dickey began his address.

Among them were the school administration "because without them there would be no school to graduate from," teachers "for sharing their knowledge, talents and insight," and parents and families.

"You supported us from preschool and dragged us out of bed in the morning, helped us with our homework, came to all our sporting events, competitions and concerts, but you still gave us space to figure out things on our own," Dickey said.

He said the graduates are now moving onto the next phase of their lives.

Dickey then shared a motivational parable.

He concluded stating "Congratulations to the Class of 2017 and I look forward to seeing you do a lot more."

During Bauer's humorous address, she offered advice while reflecting on class memories.

Initially, Bauer attempted to write her graduation speech in Spanish for a homework assignment, but struggled with even writing it in English first.

She reminded her fellow classmates entering the workforce that a handwritten note from their mother is not a legitimate excuse to miss work.

"For those serving our country, I just want to say you're already set. Elk County has taught you how to become a redneck and survive anywhere wearing steel toed boots and camouflage," Bauer said.