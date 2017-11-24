Students offer trip through history with wax museum project

KERSEY – Fox Township Elementary School fifth grade students brought history to life recently during their Living Wax Museum class project.

The 27 students dressed as a variety of historical figures were situated throughout the hallways where they presented a detailed report on their chosen character.

Students sat in a stationary pose similar to figurines in a wax museum. They came to life when visitors touched a paper "press here" button.

Famed puppeteers, screenwriters, musicians, an animal activist and various historical figures to former presidents, first ladies and military generals were among those characters portrayed by the students.

While last year's theme focused on famous Americans, this year students chose to showcase several non-American figures including Princess Diana, Joan of Arc and Anne Frank.

"My students worked very hard on the project and learned so much about their person," said fifth grade teacher Shannon Eckels. "We practiced our speeches in class so the kids not only learned about their famous figure, but also learned about so many others."

Now in its second year, Eckels said the project's success has inspired her to make it an annual class project. She initially came up with the idea after reading about it on a teaching blog.

Eckels' enthusiasm for the project was evident in fourth grade students who she overheard discussing who they want to portray when it is their turn.