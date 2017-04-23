Students organize mud run to benefit MS

The first-ever Mud Run Fun Run 5K may prove to be the dirtiest race in Elk County.

St. Marys Area Middle School eighth grade students are organizing the event taking place Saturday, May 6 at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. Proceeds will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The endeavor was spurred by a research paper project as part of Fawn McMackin's health class. Camryn Bauer came up with the idea of a mud run fundraiser while researching the disease which she is all too familiar with as her mother Jessica Bauer suffers from multiple sclerosis having been diagnosed in January 2003. The disease has caused permanent damage resulting in Jessica being wheelchair bound.

Camryn decided to enlist the help of her classmates to create a local mud run event. They convinced McMackin and their parents to assist them with the project.

The endeavor eventually turned into an entire class project with a core group of 15-20 students consistently volunteering.

Participants will get down and dirty as they navigate the 14 homemade obstacles ranging from a hay-bale climb, a slip-and-slide, two mud bogs, an army crawl, wading through a trench, a giant tire climb, a pipe crawl, pallet obstacles and more.

Registration for the mud run opens at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. The fee is $30 without a shirt and $35 including and vent T-shirt. Those registering prior to April 23 are guaranteed a T-shirt.

Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/Pa/KerseyMSMudRun5K.

Registration forms may be mailed with payment, with checks made payable to St. Marys Area Middle School, to Fawn McMackin, P.O. Box 541, St. Marys, Pa. 15857. Any questions regarding the event may be addressed to McMackin via email at fmac@smasd.org or by calling 814-335-5771. No refunds will be issued for any reason.