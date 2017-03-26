Students perform outreach efforts in Dominican Republic

After embarking on a life-changing trip to the Dominican Republic, Lock Haven University students and Elk County Catholic High School alumnae Megan McKenna and Danielle Wolfel hope to soon return to the country to continue their outreach efforts.

In January, the pair ventured to the Caribbean nation as part of a university sponsored trip. Among the many lessons and life experiences they learned on the trip was the importance of being a global citizen and assisting the citizens of a third world country through various community outreach projects.

While on the trip each of the 18-member group were responsible for distributing food bags, teaching in several schools, helping with medical outreach by accompanying dentists and doctors, and performing community service as well as cleaning and caring for the place they were staying.