Students show love of school in new book

Second grade students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School recently became young authors as they penned and illustrated a book about what they love about their school.

Each student in Brett Long’s MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) reading group recently received their own hardback, color copy of the book, “SSMSES is the Best.”

As part of the project, each of the 20 students were tasked with writing a paragraph on why they like SSMSE as well as create a drawing to accompany their paragraph.

Long allowed his students to choose the topic of the book. He said a common thread between the class was how much they enjoy attending SSMSE.

“I like seeing all my friends when I come to school,” said student Addy O’Dell.