Subdivisions approved by city council

Numerous subdivision applications were recently approved by St. Marys City Council.

A request from Marc Nero of Nero Enterprises LLC to re-zone a 40-acre property was approved for publication.

The property at 208 Clay Rd., located behind the former Shop ’n Save building off of Brusselles Street and Fillmore Road, is proposed to be re-zoned from rural conservation to industry for future business expansion.

The re-zoning must be done via ordinance as it is an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance. The petition has been revised per the Planning Commission's comments which recommended approval of the application. The amendment was sent to the Elk County Planning Department who had no comments on the petition.

In addition, the city solicitor obtained comments from surrounding property owners which will be considered in the decision.