Supervisors make quick work at monthly meeting

KERSEY – The Fox Township Board of Supervisors are reviewing a request to install a hidden driveway sign near 292 Boone Mountain Rd.

The request was filed by a resident who stated it is difficult to exit the driveway as it is difficult to see oncoming traffic. The driveway is located on the right side of the road.

Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said the site distance meets the township's guidelines for a sign. Nearby trees are also obstructing the view.

The supervisors agreed to review the site Thursday afternoon.