Teachers serve up fundraising effort

The St. Marys McDonald’s was taken over by teachers recently as part of the annual McTeacher Night held at the restaurant.

The event has been held annually for the past several years as a fundraising event for the St. Marys Area High School DECA Club.

Proceeds help to offset the cost for students to attend DECA conferences and competitions.

In a change of roles, the teachers were the students as they were assigned such tasks as greeting guests, working the front counter and drive-thru window, serving drinks, preparing meals and clearing tables.

A total of 16 teachers and staff participated in the event including Superintendent Brian Toth and Assistant Superintendent Jim Wortman, who ensured the dining area was kept clean.