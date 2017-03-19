Teachers utilizing new technology in classrooms

Several St. Marys Area School District teachers continue to implement emerging technology in their classrooms.

A sampling of such programs were demonstrated during Monday evening's SMASD Board of Directors meeting where faculty members presented information they learned at the recent Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, also referred to as PETE & C.

The conference was held Feb. 12-15 in Hershey and teachers have already began using new programs and applications in their classrooms.

The faculty members attending the conference included Jim Wortman, supervisor of curriculum, instruction and assessment, and teachers Jennifer Tamburlin, Spanish teacher, cyber coordinator and technology coach, Ann Defilippi, English/media teacher, Rachel Rhed, first grade teacher, Tim Henry, science teacher and tech enthusiast, Amanda Vollmer, math interventionist, technology/STEM coach, Heather Beck, math/computer science teacher, Angie Catalone, technology coach/computer teacher, and Tiffany Gump, elementary music and enrichment teacher.

"We are taking teaching to the next level," Tamburlin said. "Technology is contagious and it's going to continue to grow. Devices are the new textbooks."