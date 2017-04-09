Timber bid, liquor license on Fox Twp. agenda

KERSEY – Fox Township Supervisors discussed a variety of topics Wednesday evening during their April meeting.

Among them was the review of timber sale bids for 40 acres located on water authority property near Boone Mountain.

A request was received by the township to adopt a resolution approving an inter-municipal transfer of a Pennsylvania restaurant liquor license from outside Fox Township to be used by Giant Eagle GetGo convenience store located along the Million Dollar Highway.

The license was purchased at auction from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and was once issued in Jones Township.

The adoption of the resolution requires a public hearing which has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. with the supervisors' regular monthly meeting to follow.