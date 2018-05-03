Tippin Gym groundbreaking scheduled for May 4

On Friday, May 4, Clarion University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium at noon. The event will take place on the sidewalk and street between Tippin Gymnasium and Marwick-Boyd Auditorium on the Clarion campus and will feature comments from interim president Peter Fackler, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass, and others. Following the event will be a reception in the lobby of Marwick-Boyd Auditorium.

Those unable to attend the groundbreaking will be able to watch it live on the Clarion University Facebook page.