Troia donates to Crystal Fire Department

The Troia Social Club recently held a ravioli sale to benefit the Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys and donated $1,200 for the fire hydrant quick connect project. The Crystal Fire Department, which provides service to the City of St. Marys, is in the process of upgrading approximately 327 fire hydrants throughout the city. This upgrade will consist of replacing the 4-1/2” threaded outlets with 5” Storz adapters. This will permit the quick connection of commonly used 5” diameter fire hose to supply our engines at the time of a fire. Not only will this upgrade benefit our department by minimizing the time it takes to connect to a hydrant, but it will also benefit if mutual aid is required for an out-of-town department as all apparatus in the area are now carrying large diameter hose utilizing the Storz quick connect couplings. In addition to time savings in an emergency the amount of additional equipment such as adapters and associated accessories that our and other departments are required to carry will be minimized when these universal fittings are implemented. Pictured are members of the Troia Social Club presenting the check to the fire department. From left to right are Tom Kerchinski, Tom Gregory, Tim McCullough, Mike Goetz, Tom Shields, Irv Reichard, Bo Cappiello, Bob Shields, Jerry Prechtl, Jeff Smith, Dave Vollmer, Nathan Yost and Tim Schneider.