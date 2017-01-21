Two-vehicle crash on highway

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Million Dollar Highway near Kwik Fill. The crash happened Friday, Jan. 20 at approximately 7:20 p.m. Crystal Fire Department crews responded with an engine and a rescue truck. A 32-year-old man was extracted from the vehicle at 7:38 p.m. Also assisting on scene were members of the St. Marys City Police Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance Service. Crews left the scene at 8 p.m.