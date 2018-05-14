Unused medication collections ongoing in county

The Elk County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Office conducted unused medication collections in their effort to continue combating the current opioid crisis and overall drug abuse problem.

Collections of unused medications were conducted at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center on May 10 and the St. Marys Senior Center on May 11. Additional collections are scheduled at the Fox Township Senior Center on May 22, the Jones Township Senior Center on June 6 and the Johnsonburg Senior Center on June 12. The sheriff and district attorney will be available at those locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for collections.

The sheriff’s office administers the unused medication collection program and reminds citizens that drug collection boxes are located at the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, the Ridgway Police Department, the Johnsonburg Police Department, the St. Marys Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks. Citizens can deposit their unused medications at any of those locations at their own convenience. The sheriff's office assures citizens of the confidentiality and adherence to policy that covers the collection and thorough destruction of collected medications.

The unused medication collection program is part of the continued effort to mitigate the potential that unused medications will be abused, and to promote the larger health, safety, and quality of life of Elk County citizens.