Upcoming events and activities

Tuesday, Oct. 31

•Trick or Treat Night in St. Marys has been designated on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. by porch light invitation.

Thursday, Nov. 2

•The 5th Annual Regional Nonprofit Academy, sponsored by the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) and the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron counties (CEC), is inviting all non-profit staff, board members and volunteers from around the region to attend. The one-day event is a professional development opportunity. Topics include "Nonprofits as Lobbyists", "Making the Case for Support", "Rethinking Mission and Programs", and "the Courage to Collaborate". The event is Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Highlands in St. Marys beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To register online go to www.pano.org or call the CEC at 814-781-3437.

Saturday, Nov. 4

•The Relay for Life Comedy Night fundraiser is taking place Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Edgewood Hall in St. Marys. It will feature Bill Brorokay as heard on the Bob and Tom Show, Brad Lowery from Comedy Central and Lisa Dapprich, from "The Outsiders." Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets include dinner and soft drinks. Tickets are available at Northwest Savings Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway. Call 389-3488.

•The 65th consecutive Ole Bull Music Festival is taking place Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School auditorium. The festival will be open to the public.

•Penn Highlands Elk in cooperation with the ECCHS Music Boosters is sponsoring a Community Health Screening on Saturday, Nov. 4 at ECCHS. The price is $40.