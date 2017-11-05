Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Nov. 6

•St. Marys City Council is meeting Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Council is expected to take legislative actions on a proposal for Analytical Services; action on the Kaulmont Park Expansion Agreement; and discussion on the 2017 CDBG program and sidewalk program.

•Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is looking for teaching assistants to join their Arts in Education artist directory. Information sessions for artists interested in becoming a teaching artist will take place Monday, Nov. 6 at the Cameron County Chamber and Artisan Center; on Nov. 17 at Cooks Forest Sawmill Art Center; and on Nov. 27 at ECCOTA in Ridgway. All sessions are from 4-6 p.m.

For more information contact Liz Scacchitti, executive director, via email at ed@eccota.com or at 814-772-7051 to setup a one-on-one meeting. ECCOTA was recently names as one of 14 Pennsylvania Council on the Arts partners to promote the Arts in Education grant program in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, and Forest counties. The resident program supports professional artists, facilitates artist residencies in schools and community affiliations and provides professional development to teachers and artist to integrate the arts into classroom curriculum.

•Elk and Cameron County's Financial Aid Night is Monday, Nov. 6 at St. Marys Area High School auditorium at 6 p.m. This is a very informative and important program to attend to learn about federal and state aid programs, student and parent loans, and tips to encourage smart borrowing and financial success while pursuing any type of post-secondary education. A representative from PHEAA will be presenting the program which typically lasts 90 minutes. All seniors and their parents are encouraged to attend.

•The Queen of the World Rosary Altar Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 to pray the rosary followed by the meeting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

•Election Day

•Monetary donations to the Christmas in Kentucky program, created by St. Marys teacher Laura Kuntz and in its final year, are being accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 21. The program provides wish list items to those living in the impoverished area of Beatyville, Ky. Donations may be sent to her home at 586 Church St., St. Marys, Pa. 15857.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

•The U.S. Army Corps will host an East Branch Safety Project meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Johnsonburg Area High School auditorium at 7 p.m. to discuss the progress and activities of the project. The meeting is open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 9

•St. Marys City Council is holding a budget workshop on Thursday, Nov. 9, Tuesday, Nov. 14 and if needed Thursday, Nov. 16.

Friday, Nov. 10

•St. Marys Area High School is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. in the auditorium. The guest speaker is Captain Richard C. Anderson (USMC). This year Army PVT John Showers, a Benezette resident, will be honored. PVT Showers was killed in Vietnam on Oct 8, 1967. His name is also engraved on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. The event is open to the public. All veterans are welcome to attend. If you would like to attend, or have any questions, please contact Joe Schlimm @ 781-2144 or at jschlimm@smasd.org .

•The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual banquet on Friday, Nov. 10 with cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Tim Piccirillo who will present a program on local business and the internet, "Why You Should Be Online and How To Do It." For reservations call 776-1424. This year the Chamber will honor the Ridgway Rifle Club for their outstanding contribution to the community

Saturday, Nov. 11

•The 6th annual Tour for Elk Ride and Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Elk Country Visitors Center. Bring a children's unwrapped toy for those age 12-16. The township parking area (at the ball field) and Schoolhouse Road off of state Route 555. Ride one day or both days. Check in time at the visitors center parking lot will start at 10 a.m. The first group will depart at 11:30 a.m. and other groups will depart about 15 minutes apart from each other. During the ride participants will visit a winery and have a buffet lunch in the building behind the visitors center. Participants will ride on township roads touring the elk herd.

•The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 will sponsor their annual Veterans Day Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Red Fern. Happy hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a choice of entrees, beef braised, chicken cordon bleu, and a vegetable turnover. Tickets are available at the Legion on Center Street by calling Dan or Sue Herzing at 781-6347.

•Penn Highlands Community Nurses will be holding their annual Holiday Camp Flutterbye, a holiday grief camp for children and teens in grades K-12, on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Pines located at 1008 Windfall Rd. in St. Marys. There is no fee for participation, however participants need to apply. Applications are available online at www.communitynurses.org or call 781-4722. The holiday season is often a sensitive and confusing time for children and teens grieving the death of a loved one. The camp offers a day of fun-filled, therapeutic activities designed by bereavement professionals. Campers will learn to understand the feelings of tried and sadness are healthy and normal, even during the holidays. They will discover ways to cope that allow them to enjoy their families and activities during the holiday season.

Sunday, Nov. 12

•The Elk County Council on the Arts is offering a bus trip on Sunday, Nov. 12 matinee performance of "The Marriage of Figaro" at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Ridgway native Brian Kontes plays one of the most popular comic operas of all time. Reservations are required for this event. Please contact ECCOTA at 814-772-7051 or visit eccota.com for all the details.