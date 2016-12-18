Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Dec. 19

•St. Marys City Council will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Lafayette Street.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Knit and Crochet Club for all ages on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

•A Fieldstone Reunion Concert is taking place Monday, Dec. 19 from 7-9 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Brookville. The concert will feature holiday music, Celtic jigs and reels and Appalachian fiddle tunes as Fieldstone reunites for the first time in two years. Fieldstone includes members Mark and Bekki Titchner of Ridgway, also known as the Titchner-Scott band who are frequently joined by other musical friends.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

•There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. This meeting will be held in the North Central Conference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.

Friday, Dec. 23

•There is no school in the St. Marys Area School District from Dec. 23 until Jan. 2 for Christmas/New Years vacation. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Saturday, Dec. 24

•The St. Marys Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26. It will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2 and will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Sunday, Dec 25

•The 34th annual Christmas Day Happenings in Ridgway will be held Sunday, Dec. 25 beginning at noon at the Ridgway Fire Hall on North Broad Street. The event is a celebration of food and fellowship. For more information call Karen at 776-5180.