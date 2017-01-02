Upcoming events and activities

Tuesday, Jan. 3

•School resumes in the St. Marys Area School District.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

•St. Marys Area High School is conducting auditions for its high school musical "The Little Mermaid" on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 3-6 p.m. in the high school auditorium and band room.

Thursday, Jan. 5

•Adults grieving the loss of a loved one are invited to attend a support group meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Community Nurses office in St. Marys located on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk. The meeting offers positive ways to work through grief with the support of professional counselors. No reservation is necessary.

Saturday, Jan. 7

•Tom's Trains will be open for public viewing again this year on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2-6 p.m. See new additions as well as some of the history of trains in St. Marys back in the day. The layout of nine trains can be enjoyed by young and old alike. If you have a group of 10 or more or have people coming from out of town, call to possibly set up a time. Boys scouts, girl scouts, etc. are welcome. For more information, call 594-4465. The display is located at 1134 East Eschbach Rd., St. Marys.