Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Jan. 9

•St. Marys Area School District students will be taking the Keystone Exams from Monday, Jan. 9 -Friday, Jan. 13.

•The Gen. Edward C. Meyer Chapter 948 Vietnam Veterans of America will be holding their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 9, Board of Directors meeting at 6:30 p.m., membership at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Legion on Center Street. All veterans are cordially invited to attend.

•The St. Marys Public Library will be showing the movie "Me Before You" based on the book by Jojo Moyes on Monday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. The event is part of the library's From Books to Movies program.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's book featured during story time is "Curious George Big and Small". The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, Jan. 9. at 6:45 p.m. at the library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month. This month's annual meeting proceeds the regular meeting.

•St. Marys City Council will hold their monthly work session on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at City Hall on LaFayette St. in downtown St. Marys. Council will consider for adoption for publication an ordinance to increase the Recreation Board to nine members, and a resolution regarding authorization to sign agreements with PennDOT for 2017. Council will consider for publication an ordinance designating Access Road as a special snowmobile road, and an ordinance amending a portion of the cit code relating to the regulation of dogs found at large to be consistent with current city practices. They will also consider the 2017 wage and benefit schedule for management employees.

•The St. Mary's Church is hosting a four-day mission. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers will visit the parish as the featured event speaker from 7-8:30 p.m. each night from Monday, Jan. 9 until Wednesday, Jan. 11.Deacon Harold is a powerful and passionate evangelist whose no nonsense, hands-on approach to living the Catholic faith will inspire you. He is the founder and director of DeaconHarold.com, a Christian evangelization and apologetics organization dedicated to the dissemination and promotion of Catholic values.Guests can stop in for one night or visit all four nights.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting its Book Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is "Winter People" by Jennifer McMahon. The Book Club meets the second Tuesday of the month.

•The first meeting of 2017 for the Elk County Republican party will be held at the K of C in St. Marys on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. There are a number of local offices and county offices up for election, including seats on city council and the mayor's position. Anyone considering running for office on the Republican ticket is encouraged to attend the meeting and announce their intentions. The first day to circulate petitions will be Feb. 14. The party will consider having a petition signing day to make it easier for candidates and voters to meet at one location. This will discussed and date, time and place will be announced.

•There will be a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 12:30 p.m. for members of the St. Marys Senior Center. Please attend to help make plans for the 2017 year. Dues of $12 are payable at that time.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

•The Elk County Composite Squadron 507 Civil Air Patrol meets every Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Army Reserve Center, 500 N. Michael St., in St. Marys. The organization is open to all boys and girls ages 12 to 18 as cadets, as well as for men and women age 18 and above as senior members. Parents and family members are invited to attend a meeting to see what the Civil Air Patrol is about. Any questions call Lt. Col. Tom Brown at 814-730-1278.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's book featured during story time is "Curious George Big and Small". The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

Thursday, Jan. 12

•The Sacred Heart Parish Social Committee will hold a swiss steak or stuffed chicken breast dinner on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. until sold out. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, or free for those under age five. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Parish.

Saturday, Jan. 14

•The St. Marys Public Library will host "Chugga Chuggo Choo Choo" story time at 10 a.m. Special story time and activity hour for young train lovers. Participants are encouraged to register for the event.

Sunday, Jan. 15

•A vendor/craft show is being held Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the North Broad Firehall in Ridgway as a benefit for the YMCA Cheer Xplosion. All proceeds will go toward the cheerleaders competitions. In addition to an array of vendors there will be a 50/50, Chinese auction, and a bake sale.