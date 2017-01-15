Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Jan. 16

•There will be no school on Jan. 16 in the St. Marys Area School District due to an Act 80 day.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Knit and Crochet Group on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Join us to work on projects, socialize, and share advice and patterns. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group meets the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

•The Elk County Footlighters are presenting "Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen" from Feb. 8-11 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway. Tickets are now available.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

•The St. Marys Catholic Elementary School invites parents of children eligible for the 2017-18 preschool and kindergarten classes to come and "take a peek". Please consider visiting a class in session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 or Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9-10 a.m. Call the school office at 834-4169 by Friday, Jan. 13 to schedule your visit.

•St. Marys Area School District students will be taking the Keystone Exams from Tuesday, Jan. 17 -Friday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 23.

•The Annual Membership meeting of the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 99 Erie Ave. The election of directors will be held at this time. Attendance of any society member is encouraged.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

•There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, followed by the full board of directors meeting starting at 11 a.m. These meetings will be held in the North Central Teleconference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.

Friday, Jan. 20

•The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its January Alumni Mass on Friday, Jan. 20 at 9:05 a.m. at ECCHS. All graduates of Catholic education in Elk County are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty and staff. The Mass intention this month will be for the classes of 1951 and 1996. Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.

Saturday, Jan. 21

•A winter cash bash benefitting the ECCHS band is being held at the St. Marys Moose Club on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50.

•The Ridgway Fire Department will hold their annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Central Fire Station. Tickets are available at Rite Aid in Ridgway or by contact Chief Pontious.