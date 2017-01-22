Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Jan. 23

•St. Marys City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council is expected to consider changes to the city code regulating when dogs found at large to be consistent with current city practices and designating Access Road as a special snowmobile road. Council will also discuss the annual fair housing resolution and set the annual compensation for the city tax collector. Two subdivision requests are also on the agenda.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a coloring for adults event on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. Coloring materials and coffee will be provided.

Thursday, Jan. 26

•ECCHS and St. Marys Catholic Middle School students will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to participate in the March For Life trip Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

Saturday, Jan. 28

•The seventh annual Polar Sweet Express, benefitting CAPSEA, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall. The event is a one-stop shopping experience for all your valentine needs with several local vendors offering unique gifts, a chocolate dipping station, beer and wine tasting station, huge basket raffle, and lunch available for purchase. Bring in a CAPSEA wish list item and register to win great prizes. For a full listing of wish list items and additional updates all 772-3838 or visit www.capsea.org or www.facebook.com/polarsweetexpress. All proceeds benefit the CAPSEA shelter.

•St. Leo's School in Ridgway will host its annual reverse raffle on Jan. 28 at Aiello's Cafe. Tickets are still available.

Sunday, Jan. 29

•Winterfest is being held at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1-3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Elk County Volunteer Alliance. Activities include ice skating, snowman building, and playing in the park. There will be fun for the whole family. Hot dogs, hot cocoa, and cookies will be served around a fire. The event is weather dependent. The re-schedule date is Sunday, Feb. 19.