Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Jan 30

•This week is recognized as Catholic Schools Week.

FEBRUARY:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

•The Elk County Catholic School System is hosting a preschool and kindergarten registration night on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. in the school gym.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•The St. Marys Catholic Middle School will travel to Holiday Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1 on a field trip.

Thursday, Feb. 2

•The First Friday Bread Sale at Sacred Heart Parish will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3. Orders may be placed by calling 834-7861 or 834-3698. Pick up will be at the parish center on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

•The Bavarian Fall Fest committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce conference room. An election of officers will be held. Anyone interested in volunteering on the committee is encouraged to attend.

Sunday, Feb. 5

•An all you can eat pancake breakfast is being held Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School cafeteria. Prices are $8 fro adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 eat free. All proceeds benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. The event is being coordinated by Mike and Jen Gelsick in memory of Jen's father who died of the mesothelioma.