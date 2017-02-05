Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Feb. 6

•St. Marys City Council will hold its monthly work session at 7 p.m. Council will consider a request from the American Red Cross. There will be an I&I update. Council will also discuss the city's street light policy.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's book featured during story time is "Love for Valentine's Day". The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•The Elk County Footlighters are presenting "Too Many Cooks" from Feb. 8-11 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway. Tickets are available at The Village Peddler in St. Marys, Cliffe's and the Prescription Center in Ridgway, and The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce as well as online at www.eventbrite.com. Shows on Wednesday and Thursday cost $15 with tickets available at the ticket outlets or at the door. On Friday and Saturday the shows include a dinner with tickets costing $30. These shows require advance purchase due to dinner preparations. Curtain time for all shows is 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

•There will be a community wide soup kitchen at the First United Methodist Church on Feb. 8. from 4-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Feb. 10

•The St. Marys Moose will donate $1 from every fish fry from now until Good Friday to David Smith, a fifth grade student recently diagnosed with leukemia, to help the family with any expenses. Dinners include a baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, and a roll. A large is $9, small is $7.50 and alternate dinners are $9. Dinners are served from 3:30-6:30 p.m., eat in or carry out. Call the club for more information at 834-2781.

•The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys is throwing a Valentine’s Dance on Friday, Feb.10 from 6-9 p.m. The dance is open to middle school students who are currently enrolled in grades 6-8. The cost to participate is $3 per person, and will cover a night filled with music, dancing, pizza, and Valentine-themed games and activities played throughout the evening. For more information, visit the club's website at www.smboysandgirlsclub.com or call 814-781-1910.

Saturday, Feb. 11

•St. Marys Area High School is hosting the District Band concert Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission is free.

•A Valentine's Day Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Sacred Heart Parish gym. Music will be provided by the Moore Brothers. The cost is $20/person. Tickets are $5 more at the door. Tickets are available at the parish office. A buffet will be served from 6-7:30 p.m. with the dance taking place from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Adult refreshments and snacks are included. Proceeds benefit the Sacred Heart Parish Fund.

•The Ridgway Eagles is sponsoring its annual gun bash on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Laurel Mill Golf Club in Ridgway.

Sunday, Feb. 12

•The St. Marys Sportsmen has canceled the 23rd annual Ice Fishing Derby on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the St. Marys Reservoir due to the lack of ice. To hold a derby it is a requirement to have a minimum of 8 in. of ice on the reservoir.