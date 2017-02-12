Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Feb. 13

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will meet on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

•The St. Marys Public Library will be showing the movie "The Light Between the Oceans" based on the book by ML Stedman on Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. The event is part of the library's From Books to Movies program.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's book featured during story time is "Love for Valentine's Day". The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, Feb. 13. at 6:45 p.m. at the library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month.

•The Gen. Edward C. Meyer Chapter 948 Vietnam Veterans of America will be holding their monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Legion on Center Street. All veterans are cordially invited to attend.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

•The Fox Township Senior Center is hosting a Sock Hop and Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 14. There will be live music all day. Snacks, prizes, 50-50, and lunch will be served. New membership is $10/year. At 10:30 a.m. Richard Freedman will perform on the piano followed by Jim and Valerie Shaffer and Friends performing at 1 p.m. For more information call 885-8811.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting its Book Club on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokow. The Book Club meets the second Tuesday of the month.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•There will be a community wide soup kitchen at the First United Methodist Church on Feb. 15. from 4-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

•The St. Marys Nurses' Study Club will hold their next meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Education Center at Penn Highland Elk. The speaker will be Yvonne Challingsworth, RN, BSN, Program Director, Cardiac Rehabilitation at Penn Highlands Elk. The club is open to all RNs and LPNs. Pictured above is last month's speaker, LeRoy Kopp of New Horizons, along with Charlotte Biemel, Nurses Study Club member.

•The Elk County Composite Squadron 507 Civil Air Patrol meets every Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Army Reserve Center, 500 N. Michael St., in St. Marys. The organization is open to all boys and girls ages 12 to 18 as cadets, as well as for men and women age 18 and above as senior members. Parents and family members are invited to attend a meeting to see what the Civil Air Patrol is about. Any questions call Lt. Col. Tom Brown at 814-730-1278.

Thursday, Feb. 16

•A stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner is being held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. until sold out. The event is being hosted by the Sacred Heart Social Committee. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10 and free for children under age five. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Parish.

Friday, Feb. 17

•There will be no school on Feb. 17 in the St. Marys Area School District due to an Inservice Day. School will resume Monday, Feb. 20 at the regular time.

•The 12th annual Coyote Hunt, sponsored by the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club, is being held Feb. 17, 18 and 19th. The hunting area includes Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Centre, Elk, McKean and Potter counties. Participants must be a 2017 member of the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Association. The registration fee is $10 plus a $2 admission fee. Registrations will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 16. For more information call 814-546-2835.

Saturday, Feb. 18

•The 2017 Business Expo is taking place Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center St. in St. Marys from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Limited vendor space on a first-come first-served basis remains for the expo. For more information or to register as a vendor, contact The River's office at 834-0070 or the Chamber office at 781-3804. The Penn Highlands Health Fair will once again take place in conjunction with the expo. A lottery ticket giveaway is taking place at the expo between 10 a.m. to noon when 10 instant lottery tickets will be awarded every 15 minutes to those registering at the Chamber booth as you enter the cafeteria. Visitors are eligible to win three prizes valued at over $1,500 including a three-day, two-night stay at the Elk Terrace Lodge in Benezette, a $750 value, a Holiday Valley ski package, and tickets to Montgomery Gentry country concert in St. Marys. The Sacred Heart Social Committee volunteers

are offering food items as well.

•A low cost spay and neuter clinic for cats will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 in conjunction with the Elk County Veterinary Clinic. The cost is $40 for neutering and $75 for spaying. Owners are required to fill out a registration form and make payment at the Elk County Humane Society where they will then receive a voucher. Space is limited. For more information contact the humane society at 834-3247.

Sunday, Feb. 19

•Winterfest is being held on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys. The event will feature ice skating, snowman building, and playing in the park. Hotdogs, hot cocoa, and cookies will be served around a fire. The event is fun for the whole family.