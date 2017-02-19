Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Feb. 20

•St. Marys City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council will consider adopting a resolution regarding the Elk County Act 13 grant application-police department as well as a subdivision application and awarding a fire truck bid offer. A swearing in ceremony will be held introducing new police officers. A special presentation will be made by Matt Young, coder enforcement officer.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Knit and Crochet Group on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Join us to work on projects, socialize, and share advice and patterns. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group meets the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

•Auditions for the children's chorus of the SMAHS production of "The Little Mermaid" are set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 4-6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Elementary and middle school children in grades K-6 are invited to audition. A link to audition music, schedule and a permission form can be found online at http://www.hs.smasd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=669683&type=u&pREC_....

Wednesday, Feb. 22

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•Johnsonburg Area School District will be holding kindergarten registration on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon-2:30 p.m. Children turning age five before Aug. 1, 2017 may register for the 2017-2018 school year.

•There will be a community wide soup kitchen at the First United Methodist Church on Feb. 22 from 4-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

•The St. Marys Sylvania Employee Association will be holding a meeting Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the back room at Casali’s Italian Grill in St. Marys. The meeting is to discuss plans for their annual picnic scheduled in August this year plus other business on bylaws, etc. The association is open to all retirees plus active QC employees.

Thursday, Feb. 23

•The Faith Baptist Church is holding a free dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the church at 288 W. Creek Rd.

Friday, Feb. 24

•The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its February Alumni Mass on Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. at ECCHS. All graduates of Catholic education in Elk County are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty and staff. Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.

•There will be a meeting of the Executive Committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. This meeting will be held in the North Central Conference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway.

Saturday, Feb. 25

•A benefit dance for Elkland Search and Rescue will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Wildwoods Bar and Grill from 9 p.m.-midnight. The cost is $5 with the band Factor Five performing.

Sunday, Feb. 26

•The annual St. Marys Rotary Auction is being held Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration begins at 11 a.m. The auction will be television on Zito Media Channel 4 and the River 98.9 website. A complete list of auction items appeared in the Wednesday, Feb. 22 edition of The Daily Press.