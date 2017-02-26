Upcoming events and activities

Monday, Feb. 27

•Sacred Heart Parish is holding its annual Pre-Lenten Homemade Keuchel sale on Monday, Feb. 27. Pickup is from 3:30-6 p.m.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a coloring for adults event on Monday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Coloring materials and coffee will be provided.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's event features Dr. Seuss "Read Across America." The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

MARCH:

Wednesday, March 1

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social play group with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and snacks on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Today's event features Dr. Seuss "Read Across America." The event is for parents/caregivers and children ages five and under.

•This month the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys will be offering a career development program for students currently enrolled in grades 6-10. The class will be taught by sophomore Isaac Gradl, and will focus on skills needed in a workforce. Some of including communication, collaboration, problem solving, leadership, organization, motivation, ability to work under pressure, and confidence. Gradl plans to design activities correlating with these skills to help practice for when children are applying for jobs. Examples of these activities include, but not limited to: creating presentations and résumés; creating a product and selling to a fictional buyer; and completing personality tests which help determine potential career paths. The course will take place Fridays from 4-5 p.m. during March and April, and held in the club’s newly remodeled homework room, as educational tables and chairs were purchased thanks to the funding from the Elk County Community Foundation. The cost of this course is free of charge to club members and $20 for non-members. For more information on upcoming events, visit the Boys & Girls Club’s website at www.smboysandgirlsclub.com or take a tour of the building, located on 25 N. Saint Marys Street, Monday through Friday from 3:15-8:15 p.m.

•The R.I.O.T (Run, Inspire, Overcome, Teach) 5K run or walk will be held Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. at the Ridgway Elementary School. The event will take place at the cross country course. Registration is $20 in advance, before March 1 or $25 the day of the race. Proceeds benefit the Michele Spence Memorial Scholarship Fund. Register early and receive a free t-shirt. For more information contact Amy Goode at 772-1585 or at 594-0190.

Thursday, March 2

•On Thursday, March 2 the annual sign language class will begin at Faith Baptist Church in St. Marys. The class is open to all ages and is free of charge. It will run for 10 Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The book "Sign Language Made Simple" by Karen B. Lewis Roxanne Henderson is used. The books are available through Amazon and cost around $15. Most book stores have them as well. Jody Damerst is the instructor and will order books if people want to get them through her. However, there will be a week or so before the books arrive. Jody has been teaching this class for many years and has often been helped by Tom Prechtl from Ridgway. For more information or to sign up for class call 834-9455 and speak with either Jody or her husband Jeff. You can also leave a message at Faith Baptist Church at 834-1830.

•Sacred Heart Parish is holding its First Friday Bread Sale on March 2 and 3. To pre-order call 834-3698 or 834-7861. Pickup is Thursday, March 2 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until sold out.

•Adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one are invited to the Bereavement Support Group meeting on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Community Nurses St. Marys office located on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk. The meetings offer positive ways to work through your grief with the support of professional counselors.

Friday, March 3

•Sacred Heart Parish will host Super Bingo on Friday, March 3 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. A free lunch is at 5:30 p.m. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. with games starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at the parish office.