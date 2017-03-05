Upcoming events and activities

Monday, March 6

•On Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. a first time series, "Christ and Crisis", approaching the current local drug culture through the ways of Christianity will be hosted at St. Mary's Church on Church Street. Guest speaker Fr. Shawn Matthews, OSB, a Benedictine Monk and chemist PhD will be featured as the first guest speaker. His presentation is titled Addiction, Mind or Heart? The event is free and open to the public.

•St. Marys City Council will host a work session on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will conduct their workshop meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Wednesday, March 8

•The Cameron County Junior Senior High School has teamed up with the Community Education Center's DISCOVER Partnership to offer a Career and Job Fair for students in grades 7-12 on Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m.-noon. in the school's gymnasium. Local companies, organizations and post-secondary institutions are invited to attend. The fair will offer students the opportunity to explore careers by interacting with local employers and organizations. The event includes opportunities for students to meet with companies interested in hiring immediately or in the near future. Eligible students will be looking for a range of employment opportunities including full and part-time employment, summer work, and co-op work experiences for next school year. Companies and organizations in the Cameron County area are encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to educate students about potential careers and to fill the employment needs of companies with local, hard-working youth. For more information or to register your company visit www. communityedcenter.com/discover-partnership.html. The registration dealing is Wednesday, March 8. All students students in grades 7-12 will attend.

Saturday, March 11

•The Annual Ridgway Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous is taking place Saturday, March 11 and wrapping up Saturday, March 18, 2017.

•The Ridgway Rendezvous craft/vendor show is taking place on Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

•Elk County Trivia Night for Multiple Sclerosis is taking place Saturday, March 11 at The Red Fern in Kersey. The event will involve a group of teams competing against each other to answer a variety of trivia questions in various categories in an attempt to win various prizes. For more information or to register a team, call 335-5771.

•Boot Scoot for a Cause is taking place March 11 from 7-11 p.m. at the Ridgway Fire Department on N. Broad Street. Get ready to put on your dancing boots and have a good ole time with friends and enjoy country music, a country themed menu and drinks by Little Sister's Big Rig Catering including a gourmet burger bar, bbq chicken, legs and thighs, baked beans, cajun corn, and garlic roasted potatoes. Other festivities include a selfie photo station with country themed props and a stick horse race derby at 9:30 p.m. Registration for the derby is $3 at the door. Instructors will also be on hand to teach boot scoot dance skills. Dancers can then compete for prizes. Tickets for the event are on sale at various locations including Cliffe's Prescription Center, ECCOTA, West End Grocery, and McGrath's CPA. The event is hosted by Big Maple Farm's Natural Therapies of Ridgway.

Sunday, March 12

•The Harlem Ambassadors will perform a basketball show on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School gym. They will play the Elk and Cameron All-Stars. The show features high-flying slam dunks, games with kids, and hilarious comedy. Tickets are being sold in advance for $10 for adults and $6 for students or at the door for $12 for adults and $8 for students. Kids under age four are free. Tickets are available for purchase at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, the Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg, or online at www.jabasketball.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Western Pa.