Upcoming events and activities

Monday, March 13

•The Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is taking place this week March 13-18 in downtown Ridgway.

•St. Marys Catholic Middle School will host a whimsical comedic play, "Dracula: The Twilight Years" on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. in the ECCHS auditorium.

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the high school library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month.

Wednesday, March 15

•The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club meetings for the 2017-18 season will be starting Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. in the PFL social room (the former senior center). This meeting will be the election of officers.

•The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in the Rehabilitation Center, fifth floor day room, at Penn Highlands DuBois. This group is free to attend and open to anyone with Parkinson’s disease and/or to anyone who is a family member or caregiver of someone with Parkinson’s disease. The meetings consist of education, personal stories and social time. Sponsored by The Rehabilitation Center of PH DuBois, call Morgan Shelper, physical therapist, at 814-375-3372 for more information.

Thursday, March 16

•Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) tastiest fundraiser will be held Thursday, March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in St. Marys. The Feed the Arts Soup Benefit is an all you can eat soup sale. Patrons will enjoy unlimited bowls of soup, breads and desserts. There will also be live music and silent auction items including original art. Take outs are also available. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the ECCOTA gallery at 237 Main St. in Ridgway or at the door. All proceeds benefit ECCOTA and its art programming in Elk County. For more information visit www.eccota.com or call ECCOTA at 814-772-7051.

•Elk County Catholic High School will host their annual Spring Concert on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. This year the high school concert band is performing a combine concert with the Cameron County High School band. The St. Marys Catholic Elementary School Band and ECCHS Chorus are also slated to perform at the concert. Dr. Bradley Genevro, director of bands at the University of Texas at El Paso, is acting as the guest conductor for the band. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Friday, March 17

•The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its March Alumni Mass on Friday, March 17 at 9:05 a.m. at ECCHS. All graduates of Catholic education in Elk County are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty and staff. The mass intention this month will be for the classes of 1961 and 2006. Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.

Saturday, March 18

•The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elk County annual Bowl for Kids' Sake event is taking place Saturday, March 18 from at Olympic Lanes in St. Marys. The family flight will be held from 4-6 p.m. and the adult only flight is from 7-9 p.m. The event is the organization's largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds remain in Elk County to support mentoring services for local children. Gather five to six friends, family or co-workers for the event. Call 1-877-776-1636 to register a team. No bowling skills are required. Each team member collected a minimum of $50 in donations to enjoy two bowling games, shoe rental, food and entertainment. Raising more money earns more chances to win great prizes. Those not interested in bowling can support the event by becoming a lane sponsor, by donating prizes for the gift basket giveaway or by donating food for the event.

Sunday, March 19

•A spaghetti dinner and Chinese auction benefitting the Civil Air Patrol Elk County Composite Squadron is taking place Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the St. Marys Moose Club on Erie Ave. Dinners are $8 and are available for eat-in or carry out.

•The Disciples Life Faith Formation program is sponsoring a chicken barbecue on Sunday, March 19 starting at 11:30 a.m. Dinners will be available in the St. Boniface Parish social hall with chickens prepared by the Fox Township Firemen. The cost is $10 and meals include a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw and roll. There will also be baked goods available for sale. The dinner will benefit the McCandless family. Irene is a long-time coach in the program whose family is experiencing hardship due to illness. Advance tickets are available at the parish office Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Any questions may be addressed to Leslie Gahr at the rectory at 885-8941 ext. 4.