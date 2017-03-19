Upcoming events and activities

Monday, March 20

•St. Marys City Council will consider a resolution regarding the 2017 Citizen Participation plan during their regular meeting on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council will also discuss the residential anti-displacement and temporary relocation plan, minority business enterprise and women business enterprise along with subdivision applications.

•The annual membership meeting of the Elk County Golf Association will be held on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. at the Bavarian Hills Clubhouse. The meeting will consist of any old and new business and the election of officers for the upcoming year. All seasons pass holders and members are invited to attend.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social playgroup with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and a snack on Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Knit and Crochet Group on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Join us to work on projects, socialize, and share advice and patterns. All ages and abilities are welcome. The group meets the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

•The St. Mary's Lighthouse Aglow will meet March 21 at the Fox Township Senior Center.

Wednesday, March 22

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social playgroup with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and a snack on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 23

•There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. This meetings will be held in the North Central Conference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.

•Women Who Care will sponsor a game night on Thursday, March 23 at the Dam Inn. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 and includes dinner. Attendees will play Family Feud where the top team can win $250 to donate to their favorite charity. For reservations call 834-2125. Checks should be made payable to the Elk County Community Foundation.

Friday, March 24

•The Cameron County Junior Senior High School has teamed up with the Community Education Center's DISCOVER Partnership to offer a Career and Job Fair for students in grades 7-12 on Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m.-noon. in the school's gymnasium. Local companies, organizations and post-secondary institutions are invited to attend. The fair will offer students the opportunity to explore careers by interacting with local employers and organizations. The event includes opportunities for students to meet with companies interested in hiring immediately or in the near future. Eligible students will be looking for a range of employment opportunities including full and part-time employment, summer work, and co-op work experiences for next school year.

Saturday, March 25

•The annual celebrity waiter dinner will be held Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at The Royal Inn in Ridgway. The event is hosted by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Elk County Humane Society. As in the past the event will be a night of fun and games for all involved. The event is open to the general public. Chris Klase from CK Audio will provide the entertainment. Tickets may be purchased by contact the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber at 776-1424.

•Registration is being accepted for a hunter education class to be held Saturday, March 25 at the Woodland School in Emporium from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a six-hour training class required by all for all first time hunters and trappers before they can buy a license. Participants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class. Participants must be 11 years of age to attend. To register visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/98256