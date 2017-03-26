Upcoming events and activities

Monday, March 27

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Coloring for Adults session on Monday, March 27 from 2-3 p.m. Coloring materials and coffee will be provided.

Wednesday, March 29

•The Elk County Conservation District is teaming up with the Penn State Center for Pollinator Research, DCNR, and the Keystone Elk County Alliance to present a free workshop to the public on Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Topics will include native plants, how to plant a pollination garden, and honey bee research. Contact Amanda at astoltzfus@countyofelkpa.com or call 776-5388 for register.

Thursday, March 30

•Team Spartan, a new public 501c3 youth group, will meet Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the St. Marys Youth Center on Erie Avenue. There is no fee associated with joining. The group will focus on leadership, team-building, character, self-confidence and integrity while promoting the personal and collective growth and success of Spartan members and the organization as a whole. This group is founded by Todd M. Parisi, a 28-year hometown retired United States Marine, a former high school teacher and leadership-based motivational speaker.

•The Local Housing Options Team (LHOT) is hosting its annual 2017 LHOT Housing Expo on Thursday, March 30 from 1-6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center Street in St. Marys. The expo will feature vendors providing information about maintaining a home, whether as a renter or a home owner, and other services such as insurance, home repairs, housing suppliers and information for home buyers, lenders, builders and more. The event is sponsored by Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union, Sherwin Williams, and Dickinson Center, Inc.

•Fr. Thomas Hart, O.S.B. priest, monk and scripture scholar from St. Vincent College, will be speaking at the St. Mary's Church Parish Center Cafeteria on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. Hart's presentation, "Sobriety, Secularity and a Self-Designed Recovery Program," will be the fourth in the Christ & Crisis series. The Christ & Crisis series approaches the current local drug culture with the saving ways of Christianity.

Friday, March 31

•Jim Delhunty and John Gangloff have started a Cancer Care Ministry at St. Leo's church in Ridgway. They are introducing it at the Masses on April 1 and April 2. They will start with a healing and anointing Mass on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. This Mass is open to everyone and anyone in need of any type of healing.

APRIL:

Saturday, April 1

•The annual Chapter 11 Tournament Indoor Association Indoor Contest will be held Saturday, April 1 in the St. Marys Area High School gym. The competition begins at 2 p.m. and features baton twirlers, dance teams, color guards and indoor percussion groups from around Western Pa. Both SMA and ECC indoor ensembles will perform. A bake sale and food will be available in the cafeteria.

•The R.I.O.T (Run, Inspire, Overcome, Teach) 5K run or walk will be held Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. at the Ridgway Elementary School. The event will take place at the cross country course. Registration is $20 in advance, before March 1 or $25 the day of the race. Proceeds benefit the Michele Spence Memorial Scholarship Fund.

•The Relay for Life Comedy Night is being held Saturday, April 1 at the Edgewood Hall in St. Marys. This year's show features comedians Matt Stanton from Clean Guys Comedy, Dave Kaye from ABC's Comedy Central and Kevin Whelann from the Cleveland Improv. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They can be purchased at Northwest Savings Bank in St. Marys and Ridgway. Tickets include a dinner and soft drink. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, gift basket and prize auctions.

•Beginning April 1, sewer bill payments will be accepted at the St. Marys branch of Farmers National Bank located at 10 N. Michael St., St. Marys. This partnership will allow residents to receive the friendly courteous service they are accustomed to while providing more options for payment, including Saturday hours and the ability to utilize the drive-thru. Residents are reminded that they must bring their bill or the top portion of the bill with them when making a payment. Residents who have questions are encouraged to contact the City Sewer Office at 814-781-8452.

Sunday, April 2

•The Troia Social Club of St. Marys will host a ravioli sale on Sunday, April 2 at the intersection of Center St. and South St. Marys St., across from the Apollo Theatre to benefit Pheasants Forever. The dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Dinners are $9 and include Italian beans, roll and a dessert.