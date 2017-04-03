Upcoming events and activities

Monday, April 3

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social playgroup with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and a snack on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. This week will feature Easter stories and an Easter egg hunt.

•St. Marys City Council will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Tuesday, April 4

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will conduct their workshop meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Wednesday, April 5

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a social playgroup with stories, rhymes, songs, crafts and a snack on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. This week will feature Easter stories and an Easter egg hunt.

Thursday, April 6

•The St. Marys Area High School music and drama departments will present "The Little Mermaid" starting at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Students from around the district from grades K-12 are get to perform the popular Disney musical. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Additional performances are taking place Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. and two shows on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The Saturday afternoon show will include a sing-a-long version of the musical when children and adults are encouraged to dress as their favorite character and interact with Ariel, Sebastian, and all the "under the sea" sea creatures.

Friday, April 7

•The Student Artist Showcase will provide students in Elk County a chance to present their work to the public in a community setting on Friday, April 7 from 5-9 p.m. in the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) gallery on Main Street in Ridgway. All participating students, teachers, family and friends are encouraged to attend the opening reception.

Saturday, April 8

•The annual Spring Fling craft and vendor show and bake sale is taking place Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Activity Center on Center Street in St. Marys. A large number of vendors will be displaying their items. Lunch items will also be available as well as a large bake sale.

•A community Easter egg hunt for all children ages 12 and under is taking place Saturday, April 8 at the Crystal Fire Department Training Ground on West Creek Road. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the hunt begins promptly at 1:45 p.m. Bring your Easter basket to collect the eggs. The event is sponsored by the St. Marys Moose, FOP Bucktail Chapter 96, the Crystal Fire Department and the Elk County Humane Society.

•The North Central Pa. Chapter 630 of Pheasants Forever will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, April 8 at Aiello's Cafe in Ridgway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For additional information visit the chapter's website at www.northcentralpapf.org as well as the organization's Facebook page.