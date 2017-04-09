Upcoming events and activities

Monday, April 10

•Replacement of the Route 219 bridge over Powers Run at the south end of Johnsonburg is scheduled to begin the week of Monday, April 10. The project is expected to be completed by August. During this time, drivers will utilize a temporary roadway around the bridge.

•The St. Marys Public Library Board of Directors will meet Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The meetings are held the second Monday of the month.

•The St. Marys Public Library Books to Movie Club will meet on Monday, April 10 from 2-3 p.m. at the library.

Tuesday, April 11

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting its Book Club on Tuesday, April 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

•A Heart Health presentation is taking place Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at the St. Marys Public Library. The event is sponsored by AmeriHealth and will outline the steps to take in order to prevent heart disease and stroke, risk factors, heart disease basics, and effects of heart disease along with symptoms and healthy habits.

•An open swim will be held Tuesday, April 11 at St. Marys Area High School. April is the last month for open swim.

Wednesday, April 12

•There will be no school on Wednesday, April 12-Tuesday, April 18 in the St. Marys Area School District.

Thursday, April 13

•The Elk and Cameron County Job Fair will be held Friday, April 21 from 8-11 a.m. at St. Marys Area High School. The high school job fair is a free event open to local companies looking to hire. Meet with students from St. Marys, ECC, Johnsonburg, Ridgway and Cameron County who are eligible to work. Students will be looking for a variety of employment options including summer job, full and part-time jobs, co-op positions, school-to-work and apprenticeship opportunities. Companies in Elk and Cameron counties with hiring needs are encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to fill the employment needs of companies with local, hard-working and dedicated youth. Register by contacting the Community Education Center in St. Marys at 814-781-3437. The registration deadline in Thursday, April 13. High school students interested in attending can sign up in their high school guidance offices.

•An open house will take place Thursday, April 13 from noon-5 p.m. at the Elk County Community Recycling Center on Washington Street in St. Marys. As a reminder there will be no electronics recycling collection in April due to the date falling on Easter weekend. The center accepts all electronics three days a week during its regular operating hours of Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday noon-8 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The next Saturday electronics collection will be on May 20.

•An open swim will be held Thursday, April 13 at St. Marys Area High School. April is the last month for open swim.

Friday, April 14

•There will be no school on April 14 in the St. Marys Area School District in observance of spring vacation.

Saturday, April 15

•The annual Bunny Hop race/walk event is being held Saturday, April 15 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys. The event benefits the Brain Aneursym Foundation. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The 3.2 mile walk begins at 10 a.m. with the youth fun run following the walk. The 5K run starts at 11 a.m.

•An Easter egg hunt for those in fifth grade and younger will take place Saturday, April 15 at on the St. Joseph Convent Lawn beginning at 1 p.m. Bring your own basket. Refreshments will be served.