Upcoming events and activities

Monday, April 24

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Coloring for Adults session on Monday, April 24 from 2-3 p.m. Coloring materials and coffee will be provided.

•The St. Marys Ambulance Service membership drive is underway. A family or individual can apply and pay for their subscription to the ambulance service online by filling out a short form along with payment or by using PayPal. The website is http://stmarysambulance.com then click on the subscription tab or link.Individual subscriptions are $35 and family subscriptions are $40. Subscription forms may also be downloaded and printed from the website then completed and mailed to the office at 773 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 along with payment.

Tuesday, April 25

•The St. Marys Public Library will host a Mo Willems Party on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Children can listen to stories and enjoy activities surrounding Mo's favorite characters, Pigeon, Gerald, and Piggie.

•St. Marys Public Library is hosting Financial Peace University at 6 p.m. from Tuesday, April 25 until Tuesday, June 20. The class is taught by Dave Ramsey on video and will help individuals achieve their financial goals by showing how to eliminate debt, save for the future, and give like never before. Please register at the library's front desk. Kits must be purchased before the program starts at www.daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1040368

Wednesday, April 26

It's time for some Spring Time Bling as the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Elk County Women's Social on Wednesday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Fine Line on N. St. Marys Street. Enjoy a ladies night while painting a mug, glass or small vase with instructional support from local artist Ashley Denio. Tickets are $25 including a meal of a ham apple wrap, chicken salad sandwiches, tossed garden salad, spaetzle soup, and dessert. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, April 25. They are available at the Chamber office located at 53 S. St. Marys St. Attendees must bring their own item to paint. An array of items will be available as part of the large basket raffle. A cash drawing will also take place. Fun crowd games and door prizes are also on the event's agenda. A small number of vendors will be on hand showcasing their products. The casual event is a celebration of wonderful women. It is open to all women from throughout Elk County.

•There will be a meeting of the executive committee of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, followed by the full board of directors' meeting starting at 11 a.m. These meetings will be held in the North Central Teleconference Room located at 49 Ridgmont Dr., Ridgway.

Thursday, April 27

•The annual PA Wilds Award Dinner will be held Thursday, April 27 at the DuBois Country Club.

Friday, April 28

•There will be no school on April 28 at St. Marys Catholic Elementary and Middle schools due to an Act 80 Day. Elk County Catholic High School will remain in session.

•The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its April Alumni Mass on Friday, April 28 at 9:05 a.m. at ECCHS. All graduates of Catholic education in Elk County are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty and staff. The Mass intention this month will be for the classes of 1966 and 1971 as well as for Riley Fritz, daughter of alumnus Bruce Fritz ‘65. Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.

•Beimel Baseball and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys are teaming together to host a Baseball/Softball Clinic on Friday, April 28. The clinic is a great time for young athletes to become better players from expert advice and drills. Special appearances also include Jesse Bosnik, former Los Angeles Dodger; Derek Meyer, former semi-professional pitcher; and Nick Brennon, former St. Bonaventure pitcher and outfielder. The clinic is open to everyone and will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys located on 25 North St. Marys St. The clinic will be divided into two sessions: children nine years and younger from 4:30-6 p.m., and 10 years and older from 6:30-8 p.m. Admission to participate is $10 to Boys & Girls Club members and $30 for non-club members. For more information or to pre-register your child for this event, you can visit the club Monday-Friday from 3:15-7:15 p.m., or call the club at 814-781-1910. For information on other events check the club’s website at www.smboysandgirlsclub.com.

Sunday, April 30

•Boy Scout Troop 199 of St. Marys is hosting a turkey dinner fundraiser on Sunday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the Elk's Club parking lot. Dinners are $8 and available until sold out.

•April School of Dance's Dynamic Dance Competition Company (DDCC) will present its annual showcase on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium. Admission is free.